'Will not be good for them': Taliban warn India against playing military role

The Tabliban on Saturday appreciated India's humanitarian and developmental efforts in Afghanistan but warned against playing any role in the military in the neighbouring country.

Speaking to ANI, Qatar-based spokesperson of Taliban Suhail Shaheen said, "If they (India) come to Afghanistan militarily and have their presence. I think that will not be good for them, they have seen the fate of military presence in Afghanistan of other countries. So it is an open book for them. And about their help to the Afghan people or national projects, I think that is something which is appreciated."

Shaheen said, "They (India) have been helping the Afghan people or national projects. They did it in the past. I think that is something which is appreciated."

The Afghan Taliban tightened their territorial stranglehold around Kabul on Saturday, as refugees from the insurgents' relentless offensive flooded the capital and US Marines returned to oversee emergency evacuations.

With the country's second- and third-largest cities having fallen into Taliban hands, Kabul has effectively become the besieged, last stand for government forces who have offered little or no resistance elsewhere.

Insurgent fighters are now camped just 50 kilometres (30 miles) away, leaving the United States and other countries scrambling to airlift their nationals out of Kabul ahead of a feared all-out assault.

(With inputs from agencies)