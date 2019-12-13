Will not implement CAB; Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab CMs

At least three chief ministers on Tuesday declared that they would not implement the Citizenship Amendment Bill that has political class divided and left parts of northeastern India into turmoil.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have described the CAB as “unconstitutional” and announced that they will not allow its implementation in their respective states.

Chhattisgarh Minister T S Singhdeo said he would urge Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel not to allow implementation of the CAB in the state.

Vijayan said the Kerala government will question the validity of this “black law” at all possible platforms.

Banerjee had termed her fight against CAB and the National Register of Citizens as the “second war for independence”.

The fight back from the chief ministers came a day after the CAB was approved by Parliament and was awaiting assent by President Ram Nath Kovind to become the law of the land.