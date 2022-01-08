Will retain Punjab, capture Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, play decisive role in UP: Congress

As the five states are all set for Assembly polls, Congress on Saturday expressed confidence that it will retain Punjab and capture power in BJP-ruled Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand while expecting to play a decisive role in government formation in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told a press conference that it was a "golden opportunity" to defeat the BJP, whose rule has led to joblessness, price rise and crime against women, Dalits and marginalised sections of the country.

He said the Congress workers will fight the polls with full strength to ensure the defeat of the BJP.

"In Punjab, we will once again win. We will form the government in Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. In Uttar Pradesh, no party can make a government without us, thanks to the energetic campaign led by Priyanka Gandhi," Surjewala said.

He said the "double engine government of the BJP" has been a "double failure".

Asked about Trinamool Congress' overture for a united fight in Goa against the BJP, Surjewala said his party has alliance with Goa Forward Party only and "with nobody else".

"Anybody who wants to support the Congress in the quest to defeat the BJP is welcome. Why should I deny it if somebody wants to support us and defeat the BJP which has looted the resources of Goa," he said.

He also said that parties should think about whether their actions would lead to weakening the Congress and give cover fire to the BJP.

He was responding to a question about Trinamool Goa co-in charge Mahua Moitra's tweet about fighting the elections together. Trinamool Congress' entry in Goa by poaching Congress leaders had not gone well with the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

On questions related to Punjab and who would be the party's face, he said the Congress has a stated position where it fights the election in a particular way.

"Charanjit Singh Channi is the Chief Minister and he is a face. Navjot Singh Sidhu is the party president there and he is a face. There are others also like Campaign committee chief Sunil Jakhar and he is also a face," he said.

Surjewala said one should remember that it is a "golden chance to defeat BJP and inflation".

Farmers also have a chance to punish those who retained a Union minister despite his and his son's involvement in the mowing down of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, he said adding the youth could also use the opportunity as unemployment has touched new heights.

