'Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' postcards to Mamata'

The slogan 'Jai Shree Ram' raised by some BJP workers has become a bone of contention between the saffron party and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The BJP MP from Barrackpore constituency, Arjun Singh said on Saturday that 10 lakh post cards containing the slogan will be sent to the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee within a week.

“Mamata Banerjee is getting those who chant Jai Shree Ram arrested. Ten lakh post cards with Jai Shree Ram written on them will be sent to her house. Let her get 10 lakh people arrested. We are ready,” said Singh.

Earlier in the day several senior TMC leaders including state’s Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick attended a meeting in Kachrapara area of North 24 Paraganas district which according to sources was held to chalk out a strategy to retake the party offices allegedly captured by the BJP.

Soon a large number of people gathered in the area. Alleging that the TMC leaders have assembled in Kachrapara with the intention of creating trouble, they demanded that the TMC leaders leave the area immediately.

Sensing that the situation may get out of hand, police RAF personnel tried to disburse the crowd. Mulllick’s convoy left the area in a hurry. Before leaving he dubbed BJP as a “party of barbarians” and urged the locals to think twice before supporting them. “This has never happened before. Such acts are not in the culture of Bengal," said Mullick.

Earlier this week, the Chief Minister lost her temper a couple of times after slogans of Jai Shree Ram were raised when her convoy was passing by.