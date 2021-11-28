Winter Session: BJP issues whip to MPs to be present tomorrow in Lok Sabha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House on November 29, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The government will bring a Bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The debate on the Bill would be keenly watched as both the ruling and the Opposition are expected to corner each other on the issue.

More to follow...

