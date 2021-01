With 10,064 new Covid-19 cases, India reported the lowest spike since June. In the last 24, hours, 17,411 people were discharged and 137 deaths were reported, as per the Union Health Ministry.

As of now, the total novel coronavirus cases stand at 1,05,81,837. While active cases are 2,00,528, a total of 1,02,28,753 have been discharged. The death toll now stands at 1,52,556.

More to follow...