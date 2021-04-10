With 1.45 lakh new cases, India reports biggest Covid-19 spike

India's upward trend of record daily Covid-19 cases continued on Saturday with 1,45,384 fresh cases reported, taking the national tally to 1,32,05,926, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The country's active cases stand at 10,46,631 and recoveries stand at 1,19,90,859.

Follow live updates on the Coronavirus crisis here

The number of deaths stands at 1,68,436 with 794 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

India reports 1,45,384 new COVID19 cases, 77,567 discharges, and 794 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,32,05,926

Total recoveries: 1,19,90,859

Active cases: 10,46,631

Death toll: 1,68,436 Total vaccination: 9,80,75,160 pic.twitter.com/ed39ltrY7W — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

A total of 9,80,75,160 vaccine doses have been administered so far, as per the ministry.

As per the ICMR, a total number of 25,52,14,803 samples were tested up to April 9, including 11,73,219 samples tested on Friday.

India has for the last three days reported more than 1.25 lakh daily cases, with nearly 1.32 lakh cases reported on Friday, and over 1.25 lakh cases reported on Saturday.