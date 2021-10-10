With 18,166 new Covid-19 cases, India's daily spike lowest in over 7 months

18,166 new Covid cases: Lowest daily rise in 7 months

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 10 2021, 08:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2021, 09:21 ist
The government has so far administered 94.70 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national immunisation drive. Credit: DH Photo

India on Sunday reported 18,166 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 214 deaths, with 23,624 recovering from the disease.

This is the lowest daily rise in infections in 214 days, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Sunday's figures pushed India's coronavirus death toll to 4,50,589.

India's recovery rate is 97.99 per cent and total recoveries are 3,32,71,915.

Active cases stand at 2,30,971, lowest in 208 days.

The government has so far administered 94.70 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national immunisation drive.

More to follow...

