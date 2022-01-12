With 1.94 lakh new cases, 442 fatalities, Covid-19 infections soar in India

India on Wednesday reported 1,94,720 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

Active cases rose to 9,55,319, while the death toll climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities.

Meanwhile, an overload of Omicron case has prompted the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to issue new testing norms. The latest guidelines of the ICMR — which limit the testing of contacts of Covid-19 patients to elderly and at-risk individuals, and do away with the testing of interstate travellers, asymptomatics and patients awaiting discharge — is a response to Omicron having overloaded the system across the country, experts said on Tuesday.

The guidelines released on Monday push the testing regimen towards the early detection of symptomatic individuals, especially among high-risk categories such as senior citizens. However, this comes at the cost of weakened overall community surveillance.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here: