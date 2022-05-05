With 3,275 new Covid-19 infections, India's daily cases see an uptick

India on Thursday reported 3,275 fresh infections and 55 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. On Wednesday, the country had logged 3,205 cases.

With this, India's total caseload currently stands at 4,30,91,393.

The active caseload rose by 210 cases to 19,719, while the recovery rate was at 98.74 per cent with 3,010 new recoveries.

