India logs 3,275 new Covid-19 cases, 55 more deaths

With 3,275 new Covid-19 infections, India's daily cases see an uptick

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 05 2022, 08:58 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 09:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India on Thursday reported 3,275 fresh infections and 55 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. On Wednesday, the country had logged 3,205 cases.

With this, India's total caseload currently stands at 4,30,91,393.

The active caseload rose by 210 cases to 19,719, while the recovery rate was at 98.74 per cent with 3,010 new recoveries.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Radio | The changing dynamics of job market

DH Radio | The changing dynamics of job market

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

DH Toon | Belated Press Freedom Day wishes

DH Toon | Belated Press Freedom Day wishes

Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket

Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket

 