With 43,654 new infections, daily Covid cases up again

With 43,654 new infections, India's daily Covid-19 cases rise again

640 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 28 2021, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 09:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India on Wednesday reported 43,654 new Covid-19 cases, with 640 more persons succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours. 

According to data from the health ministry, the total caseload of the country is now 3,99,436, while the death toll is at 4,22,022 .

India now has 3,99,436 active cases.

41,678 people recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours. The case fatality rate stands at 97.39 per cent, according to the data.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Famine leaves nothing for people in southern Madagascar

Famine leaves nothing for people in southern Madagascar

Powering Iraqi homes one switch at a time

Powering Iraqi homes one switch at a time

Bhutan starts 2nd round of vaccination against all odds

Bhutan starts 2nd round of vaccination against all odds

In book, Akkai opens up about her transgender life

In book, Akkai opens up about her transgender life

A look at Basavaraj Bommai's political career

A look at Basavaraj Bommai's political career

DH Toon | 'BJP's downfall is imminent!'

DH Toon | 'BJP's downfall is imminent!'

Earth's 'vitals' worsening as humanity's impact deepens

Earth's 'vitals' worsening as humanity's impact deepens

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

 