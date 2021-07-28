With 43,654 new infections, India's daily Covid-19 cases rise again

India on Wednesday reported 43,654 new Covid-19 cases, with 640 more persons succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the health ministry, the total caseload of the country is now 3,99,436, while the death toll is at 4,22,022 .

41,678 people recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours. The case fatality rate stands at 97.39 per cent, according to the data.