With eye on polls, PM Modi meets UP BJP MPs over breakfast

A meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the MPs of Uttar Pradesh is currently under way in Delhi.

The PM had earlier held a meeting with the MPs of northeastern and southern states, ANI reported.

The meeting comes just months ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. The PM had inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project earlier this week in Varanasi.

Later today, Modi will inaugurate and address the All India Mayors’ Conference, which is being organised in Varanasi, via video conferencing.

The saffron party is leaving no stones unturned to woo voters in UP. It plans to hold a series of 'yatras' across the state before January and cover each of the 403 Assembly constituencies.

