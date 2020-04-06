Woman with coronavirus-like symptoms delivers baby

Woman admitted to Bengal hospital with coronavirus-like symptoms delivers baby

PTI
PTI,
  Apr 06 2020, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 09:26 ist
Representative image/iStock images

A woman, admitted to the isolation ward of a state-run hospital here with coronavirus-like symptoms, has given birth to a baby boy, a senior doctor at the medical facility said on Sunday.

The condition of the mother and the child is stable but both have been kept under observation, he said.

The woman was admitted to the Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata (MCHK), on Wednesday morning with cough, cold and fever, the doctor said.

"She started to experience labour pain soon after she was admitted, following which PPE-clad gynaecologist, anaesthesiologist and surgeon helped her deliver the child by performing a C-section.

"As the woman exhibited mild symptoms, no COVID-19 test was conducted. Her condition has improved," he said.

Though the woman does not have a travel history and she did not come in contact with any COVID-19 patient, she will be kept in the isolation ward along with her child for a few still as a precautionary measure, the doctor said.

The mother has been asked to wear a mask while breastfeeding her child and nobody has been allowed to go near them, he added. 

