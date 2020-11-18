Woman from Nagaland molested in Ahmedabad, passers-by nab accused

Woman from Nagaland molested in Ahmedabad

The accused has been booked under section 354 A of Indian Penal Code that deals with assaulting a woman with the intention to outrage her modesty

Satish Jha
Satish Jha
  Nov 18 2020
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 20:48 ist
Representative image/Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

The Satellite police in Ahmedabad have registered an FIR against a person for allegedly molesting a woman from Nagaland on Tuesday night while she was returning home from work. The accused was caught on the spot by the passersby who came to her rescue hearing her cry for help.

Police said that the 25-year-old woman was molested near Ramdevnagar while she was walking back home from work at around 9 pm. The woman, originally from Kohima in Nagaland, told the police that she works as a therapist in a salon in Bodakdev and lived at Ramdevnagar with her fiance for the past three years. Her fiance is a resident of Bhuj, Kutch.

The accused has been booked under section 354 A of Indian Penal Code that deals with assaulting a woman with the intention to outrage her modesty.

