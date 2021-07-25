Would not have had Covid vaccine situation if PM understood country's 'Mann ki Baat': Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted the Narendra Modi government on the "slow pace" of Covid-19 vaccination, saying that had the country's 'Mann ki Baat' been understood, the situation would have been different.
His tweet came minutes before Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat'.
"Had you understood the country's 'Mann ki Baat', such would not have been the state of vaccinations," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi with a hashtag "Where Are Vaccines".
अगर समझते देश के मन की बात
ऐसे ना होते टीकाकरण के हालात।#WhereAreVaccines pic.twitter.com/aRXf3UhWWU
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 25, 2021
He also shared a video along with his remark which sought to describe the slow vaccination rate, and media reports on people finding it difficult to get vaccines.
Also Read | Rahul Gandhi demands Covid vaccine timeline, says people's lives are on the line
The video sought to highlight that the required vaccination rate is 93 lakh per day and the actual rate in the last seven days is 36 lakh per day.
It also said the actual vaccinations on July 24 at 23 lakh per day with a shortfall today of 69 lakh per day.
To a question raised by Rahul and Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy in Lok Sabha on Friday, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said that no fixed timeline can be indicated for the completion of vaccination drive.
However, she said in the written reply, the government expects that all those above 18 years will be vaccinated by year-end.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?
Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world
Iran's Olympic champion shooter is a nurse, too
Naomi Osaka wins in debut at Tokyo Olympics
World no. 1 Ash Barty out in first round at Tokyo 2020
Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?
Going electric: Carmakers make the switch
Andy Murray to skip singles at Games due to injury
Sixth Saudi site makes UNESCO heritage list
DH Toon | Muddled politics of Punjab ahead of polls