Would not have had Covid vaccine situation if PM understood country's 'Mann ki Baat': Rahul Gandhi

He also shared a video along with his remark which sought to describe the slow vaccination rate, and media reports on people finding it difficult to get vaccines

Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2021, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 15:09 ist
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted the Narendra Modi government on the "slow pace" of Covid-19 vaccination, saying that had the country's 'Mann ki Baat' been understood, the situation would have been different.

His tweet came minutes before Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat'.

"Had you understood the country's 'Mann ki Baat', such would not have been the state of vaccinations," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi with a hashtag "Where Are Vaccines".

He also shared a video along with his remark which sought to describe the slow vaccination rate, and media reports on people finding it difficult to get vaccines.

The video sought to highlight that the required vaccination rate is 93 lakh per day and the actual rate in the last seven days is 36 lakh per day.

It also said the actual vaccinations on July 24 at 23 lakh per day with a shortfall today of 69 lakh per day.

To a question raised by Rahul and Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy in Lok Sabha on Friday, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said that no fixed timeline can be indicated for the completion of vaccination drive.

However, she said in the written reply, the government expects that all those above 18 years will be vaccinated by year-end.

