Writer Chetan Bhagat asks Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to praise him using 'big words'; Tharoor doesn't disappoint

When writer Chetan Bhagat asked Congress MP and author Shashi Tharoor to praise him using 'some big words' on Sunday afternoon, he surely was not left disappointed.

Tharoor had responded to Bhagat on microblogging site Twitter for one of his articles by saying, "Superb piece by @chetan_bhagat on all that ails our country & what we should do about it. Chetan’s great virtue is the simplicity and directness of his writing. His message is clear & I hope his fans in the government act on it."

In reply to Tharoor's tweet, Bhagat responded saying "Ok I still can’t get over this. The @ShashiTharoor has praised @chetanbhagat. I am floating. Just one request sir, next time can you use some big words to praise me, like ones that only you can do. Superb is nice but a big one would really make my day!"

Taking heed of Bhagat's request, pat came a classic Tharoor response.

"Sure, @chetan_bhagat! It’s clear you are not sesquipedalian nor given to rodomontade. Your ideas are unembellished with tortuous convolutions & expressed without ostentation. I appreciate the limpid perspicacity of today’s column," tweeted the MP.

The verbose Tharoor reply made an impressed Bhagat say, "Am framing this."