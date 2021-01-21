Yellow weather warning issued for Himachal Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jan 21 2021, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 19:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow weather warning for a thunderstorm in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. 

The Shimla MeT centre forecast rains in plains, low hills and rainfall, snowfall in mid-hills on Saturday and Sunday and rain, snowfall in high hills between Friday and Sunday. 

However, it issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in plains, low and mid-hills on Saturday. 

Meanwhile, the weather remained dry in the state on Thursday, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Keylong, Kalpa and Manali shivered at sub-zero temperature today, he added. 

The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 10.6 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Kalpa and Manali recorded a low of minus 1 and minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Kufri and Dalhousie recorded at 2.9 and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Shimla registered a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Solan and Una at 24 degrees Celsius each. 

Himachal Pradesh
Shimla
weather
Met Department
Snowfall

