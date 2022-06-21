Yoga India's gift to humanity: Kovind

Yoga India's gift to humanity, holistic approach to health: Kovind

He also asked everyone to make Yoga a part of their daily life & experience its benefits

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 21 2022, 10:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 10:19 ist
Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI file photo

Yoga is India's gift to humantiy and it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing mind, body and soul, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday, greeting people on the International Yoga Day.

He also asked everyone to make Yoga a part of their daily life & experience its benefits.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21.

"Greetings on #InternationalDayofYoga! Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India's gift to humanity, it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily life & experience its benefits," Kovind tweeted.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has also shared pictures of the President practising Yoga along with others on Twitter. PTI AKV RCJ

Ram Nath Kovind
International Day of Yoga
India News

