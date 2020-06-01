Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi again engage in verbal duel over handling of COVID-19 crisis

Yogi, Priyanka again engage in verbal duel

Sanjay Pandey
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra once again engaged in a verbal duel over COVID-19 situation in the state.

While Adityanath termed Priyanka, without naming her, a ''Twitter politician'', who had done precious little for the migrant workers, the latter accused the chief minister of resorting to false publicity.

''Some people only indulge in politics through Twitter....they have not done anything to provide succor to the migrant workers,'' the chief minister said.

Priyanka, who has been taking on the UP government through her posts on Twitter, has hit back saying that the situation in UP is a lot different that what the chief minister is publicising.

''The number of COVID-19 patients has been rising in UP...the quarantine centres lack adequate facilities,'' the Congress leader said on Monday.

Priyanka has also been tweeting the videos showing the protests against the lack of facilities at the COVID hospitals and news clippings stating the difficulties being faced by the migrant workers in the state. 

Earlier also the two leaders had engaged in a verbal fight over the offer of one thousand buses by Priyanka to ferry the stranded migrant workers home.

Adityanath, however, claimed that the state government did not give permission for the buses offered by Priyanka as many of them were not fit to ply while many registration numbers in the list of buses were those of autos and scooters.

 

