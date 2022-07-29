Youth delegations call for inclusive tiger conservation

Youth delegates from 13 countries advocate for action for inclusive tiger conservation

They advocated the creation of job opportunities for local communities near protected areas, to better protect these areas from poaching

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 29 2022, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 14:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Youth delegates from 13 tiger range countries met virtually on Friday, coinciding with the Global Tiger Day, advocating action for inclusive tiger conservation.

“We need youth to call out, fight for and take action for tigers because when we save tigers, we save so much more. You don’t have to be a conservationist to have a positive impact on nature or tigers,” said Dr Sejal Worah, Programme Director, WWF India.

Also Read: India lost over 1,000 tigers since 2012; Madhya Pradesh saw maximum deaths

“You can have a positive impact on tigers in any capacity — as a lawyer, artist, businessperson, writer, bureaucrat, engineer, poet or doctor. All can contribute to conservation as long as your belief and desire to protect nature remains strong and firm,'' Dr Worah said at the International Tiger Youth Summit (ITYS) 2022.

The student delegation consisted of representatives from each of the 13 tiger range countries — Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Russia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The Indian delegation was represented by Chinmayi Ramasubramanian, a 17-year-old class 10 student from Bengaluru, and Soumil Nema, a 20-year-old college student from Hyderabad.  

Youth representatives had an interactive session with the panel of tiger experts to discuss critical conservation challenges and get a wider perspective of tiger conservation across the globe.

The key point of the Summit was the student delegates announcing their recommendations highlighting the need to protect the tiger and contributing to the preparation of the 2022-23 Global Tiger Recovery Programme.

Also Read: Wayanad tiger now famous in France through tales, online game

The young leaders called on the governments of their respective countries to consider their recommendations for the prevention of tiger poaching and the restoration of their entire ecosystem. They advocated the creation of job opportunities for local communities near protected areas, to better protect these areas from poaching, to ensure that there is no conversion of tiger habitat for other purposes, and to increase forested areas and monitor the ecological base upon which the tiger depends.  

The event was graced by the presence of renowned experts and advocates of tiger conservation from around the world — speaker Stuart Chapman, Lead, Tigers Alive Initiative; panelists Dr Rajesh Gopal, Secretary-General, Global Tiger Forum; Sophia Lim, CEO of WWF Malaysia; Dr Henry Chan, Conservation Director of WWF Malaysia; Dr Sejal Worah, Programme Director, WWF India; Dr Dipankar Ghose, Director, Landscapes & Habitats, WWF India; Tshering Tempa, Head, Bhutan Tiger Centre; and Emmanual Rondeau, filmmaker and photojournalist.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Tigers
Tiger Conservation
wildlife

What's Brewing

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

In Pics | Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity

In Pics | Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity

Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely

Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely

DH Toon | TMC embarassed in school jobs scam

DH Toon | TMC embarassed in school jobs scam

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

 