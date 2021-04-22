Zomato introduces new delivery option, allows user to mark food orders as 'Covid-19 emergency'

In a bid to make things easier for customers as the second wave of Covid-19 continues to grip the nation, food delivery platform Zomato recently added a new delivery option that lets users to flag orders as "related to Covid-19 emergency".

This would allow Zomato to prioritise and schedule the quickest delivery by assigning the "fastest riders" based on the location and route from the restaurants that have signed up for the service.

These urgent orders would receive special customer support and the delivery would be contactless with no additional costs.

“All deliveries to such customers will be contactless by default to ensure the safety of our riders and subsequent customers...obviously, all consumers should opt in for contactless delivery right now,” Zomato's Founder Deepinder Goyal told News18.

"A huge thank you to the entire restaurant community for joining hands to serve our customers who need us the most right now," he added.

Meanwhile, the platform has asked users to select this option on their order page only in case of a real emergency. The feature description on the app reads, "Treat this as an ambulance and please don't misuse it."