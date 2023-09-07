A bird in hand...

As a child, whenever I visited my village in present-day Himachal Pradesh, I would attend the government primary school along with my cousins, who were there as regulars. The school was situated in a place known as Brhuin. It had one highly respected school teacher who had a rather unusual name, Jamhula Ram, who would teach all the classes. It was in this school that I was to learn the multiplication tables up to twenty (by twenty) by rote, as Mr Ram made all students recite the tables in the last hour of school every day.