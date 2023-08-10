A bit of both

My mind then went back to the years when I had been a teacher. I enjoyed the work alright, but it kept me on my toes all the time. Things were no different during the holidays. There were chores, postponed or overlooked, that I had to complete. Besides, I had to tackle friends who believed I had free time hanging on my hands. I looked forward to retirement, when I hoped to sit back and enjoy myself. Alas, when the time came, rather incongruously, I found myself longing for all the excitement of my working days—the chance of explaining a difficult concept to my pupils, to be with friends, to discuss, to laugh, and to share lunch. Those days seemed so far away! On the flip side, however, these recollections provided an answer to my friend’s cautionary advice.