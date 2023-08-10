A bit of both

Recently, I called a friend to wish her well on her journey abroad. During the course of our conversation, I expressed my longing for a respite from the hustle and bustle of city life and to enjoy the peace that quiet surroundings would bring. She laughed and said, "Be careful what you ask for, for you may get it." Before she could elaborate further, a visitor interrupted our talk. I was left perplexed. What could she have meant by this cryptic remark?
I then recalled reading about a lady who gave up an enviable job because it kept her far busier than she had wanted to be. She had felt tied down, but to her amazement, instead of feeling relaxed now that she was free, she was more harried than she had ever been.
My mind then went back to the years when I had been a teacher. I enjoyed the work alright, but it kept me on my toes all the time. Things were no different during the holidays. There were chores, postponed or overlooked, that I had to complete. Besides, I had to tackle friends who believed I had free time hanging on my hands. I looked forward to retirement, when I hoped to sit back and enjoy myself. Alas, when the time came, rather incongruously, I found myself longing for all the excitement of my working days—the chance of explaining a difficult concept to my pupils, to be with friends, to discuss, to laugh, and to share lunch. Those days seemed so far away! On the flip side, however, these recollections provided an answer to my friend’s cautionary advice.
I realised that life is often as good as it is. If you crave things, you may end up with more frustration, more responsibility, and additional demands on your time. You can get so focused on what is wrong with your life that you fail to enjoy and appreciate what you already have. Lottery winners, for instance, fall victim to such an outcome. According to a survey, 70% of lottery winners go bankrupt within a few years.
It is clear that the most important question you must ask yourself is, ‘What do I really want and why?’ If you have enough to live on, have happy relationships, and are surrounded by loved ones, it would be wise to count your blessings and stop yearning for what is not. There is a sacred saying that goes, ‘Ask and it shall be given.’ Is this a reassurance or a warning? Well, it does seem that it is a bit of both!