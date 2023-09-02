A date with Mrs Sait

As part of Old Boys Day at St Joseph’s Boys High School, middle-aged men will gather to felicitate one of their favourite teachers from the seventies. She taught us Hindi and biology in high school. But she taught us a lot more. As one of the lone lady teachers in the upper classes of an all-boys school, Mrs. Sait personified all that a teacher needed to be. While explaining the parts of the hibiscus, she could be focused and demanding. She would firmly steer us back to the subject while distracted backbenchers giggled at a private joke. She would peer at us through horn-rimmed glasses if there was a scuffle in the corridors. She would hand back test papers with a terse can do better scribbled on the top right corner, even when we had failed miserably.