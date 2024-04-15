A few farms, fewer farmers 

Recently, a researcher from the University of Colorado in the United States analysed the number and size of farms in 180 countries around the world from 1969 to 2013 and used the trend to forecast the situation by 2100. The results of this investigation published in Nature Sustainability found that by 2100, the number of farms in the world would halve, while the size of farms would double. In the US and Europe, this trend has been observed for quite some time now. The Economic Research Service of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) says, “Early 20th century agriculture was labour intensive, and it took place on many small-sized farms, which cultivated a variety of crops, in rural areas. Agricultural production in the 21st century, on the other hand, is concentrated on a smaller number of large-sized specialised farms in rural areas where less than a fourth of the US population lives.” The number of farms in the US has been declining since 1982, from 2.20 million in 2007 to two million in 2022. That is a 9.1% reduction. This, indeed, is a huge reduction in the number of farms.

In sharp contrast to this picture, the average farm size increased from 176 hectares in the 1970s to 178 hectares by 2022.