A lesson from the short-lived Federal Court

As scholar Rohit De has pointed out, this decision of the FC compares favourably not just to the SC’s later record on civil liberties, but also British courts during WWII. In Liversidge v Anderson, the House of Lords held, by a majority of 4-1, that during war, the government had the power to detain anyone for any reason for any length of time and courts cannot intervene. Likewise, the Supreme Court in ADM Jabalpur v Shiv Kant Shukla, held that during an Emergency, the government could detain anyone for any reason without judicial remedy. Yet, there was a court that, during a time of both war and civil unrest, was willing to go the extra mile in holding the executive accountable to the law.