A loan revolution is unfolding, but credit expansion can get better

The nationalisation of banks in two phases, 1969 and 1980, was a game-changer for India. The expansion of the branch network in rural and far off areas, post nationalisation, allowed the poor and deprived people to get benefits from various government schemes implemented through these banks’ network. Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) have also made a significant contribution in promoting banking habits among rural masses. Financial inclusion is a national agenda and the country has made good strides in this.