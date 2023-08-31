A player and referee

After PUC at Madikeri, I joined KREC, Surathkal (now NITK), for engineering in 1960. We had a balanced hockey team captained by Archibald Britto, and I too was a player. We regularly participated in the Monsoon Hockey Tournament in Mangaluru and failed to impress the first two years. But in the third year, we were runners-up. While playing a match against KPC Polytechnic, we were 3-1 up just past halftime. Due to an emergency, one of the referees pulled out. The play stopped suddenly.