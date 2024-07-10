A proposal for ‘MIG’ 2047

There are no ‘MIG’-47 aircraft in sight (and some confuse the Sukhoi-47 with the ‘MIG’-47). Besides, India seems to be veering away from the MiG series towards Tejas and Dassault’s Rafale. This column is about a new and more ambitious project, ‘MIG’-47, which is Make India Great by 2047. This may sound like the ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) campaign by former United States President Donald Trump, or in the same spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ announced by Modi, which aims to see India as a developed country by 2047 when we celebrate 100 years as an independent nation.