A question to conservatives

It is not, therefore, civilization coming to life again, as some claim, but the beginning of the decay of a civilization that endured pain and suffering for years and yet stood still because at its core was a preserving current impervious to the exterior and innate to its very existence. Hindu triumphalism is not revitalising or enlightening; it is belligerent and visceral. It is resurrectionary, not conserving. The disregard for religious ceremonial observances that date back thousands of years at the consecration only serves as a small yet loud illustration of the fact that it is a political act of rupture and upheaval. It is affected not by appealing to continuity but by laying claim to severance. It is a break from the past.