A secular idea that promises social justice

Both styles have disrupted the societal harmony and political consensus upon which ‘the Idea of India, that is Bharat’ was built in our vision document, the Constitution. Both believed in violence: Advani was confined to attacking the Muslim monuments that ‘hurt the Hindu pride’ though his rath yatra and events that followed left 2,000 people dead, mostly Muslims. Modi as Gujarat chief minister emerged as the ‘Hindu Hridhay Samrat’ firstly for ‘teaching a lesson’ to the Muslims, and secondly for developing the state as an investment hub and a dream destination for the rich corporates, both national and international. The fact that Gujarat stood low in the Human Development Indices was of little concern to the chief minister. This was the politics of Hindutva, in practice, in the early part of this century.