<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka is likely to withdraw the amendments made to rules that prioritised, and effectively restricted admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act in government and aided schools.</p>.<p>Speaking to DH, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were particularly concerned about it.</p>.<p>"Now, there is a Supreme Court order which directs all states to implement 25% RTE quota in private schools effectively. I will bring it to the notice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah," he said.</p>.<p>However, as withdrawing the amendments will have financial implications, the opinion and decision of the Finance Department will also be taken into account, the minister added.</p>.<p>"We need Rs 500 crore to pay towards reimbursements to private schools if 25% seats are filled under RTE Act," Bangarappa said.</p>.<p>Bangarappa said he has no objections to withdrawing the amendments to Rule 4 of the RTE Act.</p>.<p>Though Karnataka was the first state to implement the RTE Act, in 2019, the state brought amendments to the rule 4 of the Act by exempting private schools if government/aided schools are nearby/neighborhood (within 1 km).</p>.<p>The government justified it by saying that it was done to increase admissions at government schools.</p>.<p>With this amendment, the state government prioritised admissions at government and aided schools. This has declined demand for admissions under RTE, with 90% of the seats left vacant.<br>SC directive</p>.Supreme Court doubts 2014 ruling that exempted minority schools from purview of RTE Act.<p>On January 14, the Supreme Court directed states to strictly enforce the 25% reservation for Economically Weaker Section children in private unaided non minority schools under the RTE Act, 2009.</p>.<p>Describing it as a 'national mission', the court mandated that states frame binding rules to ensure that the quota is filled, emphasising it is a legal obligation, not a policy option.</p>.<p>In 2016-17, the admissions under RTE were decreased due to various technical issues, which included the submission of fake certificates by parents. Of the 86,000-plus applications, around 34,000 were rejected due to invalid caste/income certificates and over 24,000 were rejected because of invalid Aadhaar/Voter ID.</p>.<p><strong>Year-wise RTE admissions</strong></p>.<p>2012-13 1,22,000<br>2014-15 92,543<br>2015-16 1,00,067<br>2017-18 1,09,001<br>2018-19 1,16,273<br>2019-20 1,312<br>2020-21 3,680<br>2021-22 4,755<br>2022-23 1,512<br>2023-24 2,306<br>2024-25 3,412</p>