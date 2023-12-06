A story of two Indias 

Conversely, the Congress has many South Indian talents, like son-of- the-soil mass leader Siddaramaiah, feisty activists like A Revanth Reddy, and resourceful organisation men like D K Shivakumar. In the north, the Congress talent pool has shrunk badly and is populated by senior citizens. Ashok Gehlot has been the Rajasthan face for decades, as has been Digvijay Singh in MP. There is tremendous irony in Rahul Gandhi pitching for OBC representation through a caste census, but making an upper caste Punjabi Khatri, Kamal Nath, the face of the MP campaign. In the north, the Congress’ ground organisation has taken a debilitating hit from counter-mobilisations of Mandir and Mandal. Judging from the two big victories in Karnataka and Telangana in the space of a few months, clearly, Congress’ organisational networks in the south remain robust.