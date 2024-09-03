The official defence of this decision rests on the claim that the RSS is a cultural and not a political organisation. This is patently not true. The goal of a Hindu Rashtra lies at the core of the ideology of the RSS, as articulated by its founders and leaders since its formation 99 years ago. This goal of a theocratic State in which people of some religious identities have lesser rights is in direct opposition to the principles and pledges of the Indian Constitution, which guarantee equal citizenship rights and freedoms to people of every faith and identity. This renders the government order that permits public officials to be members of, or to associate with activities of, the RSS a violation of the Constitution itself.