A watershed moment in America  

But there is a silver lining. While dictators often use the very ladder of democracy to occupy the throne, and kick it after reaching the top, it has been impossible to capture the incredibly gargantuan election machinery of India and rig the elections, unlike in despotic regimes like Russia. The number of people involved in the conduct of elections is so large and they are drawn from such a diverse swathe of people that attempting to tamper with the elections beyond a point may invite an uprising of the masses, which no political leader will be foolish enough to risk, even if they are tempted to rig the polls.