A working hypothesis: Reservations won’t help 

The committee has been candid in its assessments. For instance, I recall evaluating a post-doctoral thesis for a D.Sc degree, forwarded to me for evaluation by the Vice Chancellor of a prominent Indian university a few years ago. The Head of the Department, whose dissertation it was, had reportedly conducted interviews with a couple of thousand entrepreneurs. Based on the demographic composition of the respondents -- around 73% Hindus, 17% Muslims, and about 7% Christians, with the remaining 3% representing various other groups (these figures are from my recollection and may not be precise but serve as indicative) -- the researcher concluded that this data was evidence enough that Hindus were the more entrepreneurial segment of the Indian population! There were other significant bloomers in that dissertation, but we need not delve further. Not only did I reject the dissertation, but also recommended the individual’s dismissal. That marked the end of any further dissertations I received from that university.