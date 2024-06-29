AC dilemma and revenge of rains

In the past three or four years, during the peak of summer, the discussion about buying an air conditioner would surface but would soon die out with the hope that in a week or two we could get rain and Bengaluru summer would end. And we would be proved right. This year, it was different. The daily increase in temperature forced him to take some strong decisions, especially after the much-expected rains didn’t arrive at all. After much contemplation and thorough research, he ordered an air conditioner online through Amazon. Amazon delivered it promptly, without any delay, perhaps afraid that my husband, Mr Raghavan, might change his mind and cancel the order! (Just joking). It was also installed immediately, just in time for an afternoon siesta. We enjoyed the cool nap. To make full use of the new AC, we set the temperature much lower than needed! Praise be to the Lord! Imagine looking for a blanket when it is scorching outside with temperatures over 36 degrees Celsius. We did exactly that.