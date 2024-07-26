Accidental chief minister

The then law minister, who was also in the room, snapped at me, saying, “Hello! Mister! That is the CM’s seat!” I jumped up like I had received an electric shock. It was an unthinking reflex action. I had never been more embarrassed in my life. Then someone else in the room mocked me, saying, “Don’t worry, you will also be CM one day.” The sneer made me feel sheepish and rubbed salt into my gaping wound. My face was ashen, and my knees were knocking.