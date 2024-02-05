Accidents and after

Then my brother-in-law, a practicing lawyer in Salem with a wide social network, jumped out from amidst the pool of guests, seeming to me like a hero of a Hindi film with a definite solution, and took me to a practicing orthopaedic doctor from Puttur. I was sceptical, but I abided by his confidence in the doctor and followed. At first appearance, I thought the doctor to be a quack when I saw him in dhoti and net banian. He made me sit comfortably on a chair and pulled my wrist. I screamed on top of my voice, and I thought my wrist was dismembered from my hand to repair it and refit. When he pressed the joint with his thumb again, I realised the hand was still intact. After a course of this procedure, he applied some grinded leaves with turmeric and egg white and wrapped the hand with a cloth bandage.