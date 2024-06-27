Address challenges to achieve inclusive growth

More fund inflow is needed to make the MSMEs competitive. Faster technological adoption enables their bigger counterparts to move to leaner manufacturing techniques minimising waste and optimising resource utilisation, resulting in lower costs and more competitive prices. The MSMEs need to play catch up with them to retain their market share.

Further, the MSMEs may be under pressure to adopt more sustainable practices due to the sustainable sourcing requirements of their customers. All these may require purchasing new machinery or modifying the existing ones, switching to different raw materials, modifying their tools and production systems to adapt to the newer technology, maybe even changes to the factory layout, and hiring skilled labour — all of which entail significant investments.