Address inequality

There is no deep resentment or visceral anger against the fast-widening income and wealth gap between the alleged 1% “haves” and the 99% “have-nots.” We accept that our billionaires are people with agency and enterprise. Didn’t Sanudasa proclaim, when he discovered the pearls he had hidden in the topknot of his hair before he was shipwrecked, that to have money is to have life? ‘Let the sole aim be of men of sense to make money’, this pearl of wisdom emerged from the conversation among the four Brahmins in the Panchatantra. The unfairness of a system where some are exceedingly wealthy while others are desperately poor sparked left-wing populist movements against economic inequality, corporate greed, big finance, and the influence of money in politics. The Occupy Wall Street Movement in 2011, for instance, demanded an end to such inequalities by whatever means possible and erupted with unrestrained vehemence. They called for the destruction of the “new Gilded Age” with both punitive and compensatory redistribution of wealth and power to “the dispossessed majority.”