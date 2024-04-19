Adhere to principles of fiscal federalism

India’s fiscal federalism, though asymmetric, has so far worked well to maintain macroeconomic stability and drive economic growth. There are well-designed and structured mechanisms of fiscal transfers from the Centre to the states to address resource constraints faced by the latter.

Fiscal transfers from the national government address the vertical imbalance by compensating sub-national governments for differences between incurred expenditures and own revenues. The channels of these transfers are statutory as well as non-statutory. Yet, more recently, the asymmetry has begun to show signs of stress. The vertical asymmetry has, in practice, resulted in disproportionate allocations of revenue sources and responsibilities to be discharged by the Union and the states, adversely impacting the fiscal capacity of the state governments in discharging their constitutionally-mandated responsibilities.