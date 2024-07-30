Agnipath Row—Obduracy is bad politics and the worst kind of governance

The 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas will be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Instead of the nation grieving with the families of soldiers—of all ranks—who died in action defending India’s borders, it turned into a day where quarrels broke out between politicians and even retired soldiers, over the Agnipath scheme. Provoked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi returned the fire, and the problem has now escalated into a crisis.

Designed as a four-year contractual recruitment plan for India’s Army, Navy and Air Force the fact that experts and politicians are arguing over its design, effectiveness, and impact on the crucial issue of defence preparedness two years after it was launched is an indication that there are serious flaws in the scheme.

Two years from now will the nation be compelled to watch young men and women, mostly in their mid-20s, taking to the streets to demand better terms of retirement? Hypothetical as the question may be, the Agnipath scheme is turning out to be not a brain wave but a half-baked measure. The best place for anything as unsuitable as this is the trash bin.