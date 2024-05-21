AI and my old father

When Dad told me that I need to use AI, I didn’t feel patronised. I was amazed by his curiosity at that age. His thirst for new knowledge. His child-like curiosity. His enthusiasm. I dared not tell him that GPT-4 has been around for a while now, and I have explored it and found it to be “ineffective”. Most of the content on GPT-4 is generic and always comes with disclaimers. We are not there. Not yet. Happy to be a part of the journey. I foresee remarkable things for the future, and I am excited! I am not a cynic. I believe that the world can be a better place as long as we are asking new questions. Like how to do something better.