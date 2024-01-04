All eyes on China as Taiwan prepares for polls

In his New Year speech on December 31, China’s President Xi Jinping asserted that Taiwan was a “sacred territory” and “China will surely be reunified”.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, in her New Year address, claimed that Taipei’s relations with Beijing should be based on the “will of the Taiwanese people”. While Song Tao, the head of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, has said that the people on both sides want reunification, the Taiwanese people should work towards it.