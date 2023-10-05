Altered foreigner

It was in the sixties that I came to the US, killing two birds with one stone: one, as a student for a master’s degree programme at a charming east coast university, and second, to get married to a math professor freshly hired at the same university. My father had cried when I took off that night from Bombay, even as I baked in the cotswol underwear I was wearing from top to toe. I had taken that mid-winter cold warning in New England a little too seriously.