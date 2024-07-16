Ambani's Rs 5,015 crore wedding is just business as usual

By Andy Mukherjee

Mukesh Ambani once revealed that he watches as many as three Bollywood movies a week in his home theater. “You need some amount of escapism in life,” the Indian tycoon told the New York Times in 2008. “Those two or three hours give you relief.”

Sixteen years later, the oligarch is more than just a consumer of make-believe. He is now a purveyor of mass entertainment, a media mogul preparing for the stock-market listing of a digital empire worth as much as Rs 9,35,973 cr, according to Jefferies. And what better way to start the countdown than by inviting the world’s rich, glamorous and powerful to a five-month-long wedding extravaganza?

Anant, the youngest of the 67-year-old’s three children, kicked off his marriage celebration in March.

Rihanna performed at a prenuptial bash at a private wildlife sanctuary that occupies 3,000 acres inside Ambani’s refinery complex on India’s western coast. The festivities ended with back-to-back galas over the weekend in Mumbai.