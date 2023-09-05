An undesirable idea

Secondly, even if the amendments go through, their validity is likely to be challenged in the Supreme Court. This is because these amendments affect the federal character of the Constitution. Under federalism, the constituent units, i.e., the states, have autonomy in governance on the subjects specified in the State List. And therefore, the election of legislative assemblies and the state governments are autonomous functions. The Union government cannot interfere, unless there is proclamation of Emergency as specified in the Constitution. The federal character of the Constitution is part of the basic structure of the Constitution, which cannot be amended as per the landmark 1973 judgement of the Supreme Court. We can do so only by writing a new Constitution, which needs a new Constituent Assembly. This is thus an enterprise with implications which go far beyond elections.