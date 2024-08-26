Angels without wings

Perceiving my mobility challenges, the carer acquiesced. With renewed vigour, my mother and I continued our promenade, savouring the invigorating air. However, as we approached the gate, content with our outing and prepared to depart, we were met with the disconcerting sight of a hefty lock. We called out desperately for the gatekeeper, but our voices were absorbed by the vast emptiness of the park. The light was waning, and the cheerful chirping of birds had given way to the unsettling sounds of nocturnal creatures. What once appeared to be a charming park now felt decidedly ominous.