AR-15s are weapons of war. A federal judge just confirmed it

By Noah Feldman

In a major development in the struggle to control mass shootings, the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has upheld Maryland’s assault weapons ban as constitutional. The ruling, like a preliminary Seventh Circuit ruling involving an Illinois ban, differs from the recent ruling by a federal district court to strike down New Jersey’s ban. Eventually, the issue is sure to reach the Supreme Court.

The masterful opinion for the whole court, sitting en banc as a single body, was written by Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III, a Reagan appointee who is one of the most broadly respected appellate judges in the country. It lays out a roadmap for the Supreme Court to follow by explaining clearly that AR-15s are favored by terrorists and other mass shooters; that they are not suitable for self-defense; and that the framers of the Constitution would have welcomed their regulation, just as they embraced laws that protected Americans against analogous dangers.

What makes the opinion so important is that it scrupulously applies the Supreme Court’s precedent and logic, including the controversial 2022 Bruen decision and the more defensible 2024 Rahimi decision (which narrowed the Bruen precedent). In consequence, the opinion cannot be ignored by the swing faction of conservatives made up of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Indeed, it could become one of those rare appellate opinions that directly shapes the course of US constitutional law.

The key starting point of Wilkinson’s opinion is its correct observation that when the late Justice Antonin Scalia initiated modern Second Amendment jurisprudence in the 2008 case called District of Columbia v. Heller, he based the right on personal self-defense. In truth, Scalia was pulling a historical fast one: The actual original purpose of the amendment, written into its explicit text, was to ensure that citizens could participate in well-regulated state militias. But even Scalia recognized the absurdity of using the Second Amendment to enable citizens to carry the weapons needed to fight wars on behalf of a modern army — so he re-made the right to bear arms as an individual right to protect yourself and your home.

AR-15s aren’t self-defense weapons, as Wilkinson’s opinion amply demonstrates. They are ultra-dangerous offensive weapons, “the most popular arms for terrorist attacks in the US.” Alongside AK-47s, they have “been used in every major terrorist attack on US soil in the last decade,” he writes. Wilkinson is not making a policy point but a constitutional one: AR-15s aren’t covered by the right to bear arms because they aren’t used in self-defense.